Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

An Islamabad sessions court reserved on Tuesday its verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani took up the case hearing and said that the reserved verdict would be announced on February 24 (Thursday).

Previously, Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, had denied killing her, saying that he lost consciousness and found her dead when he woke up. Zahir, in his written testimony, added that "Noor's family was trying to frame him to get money out of his rich family".

In written testimony, Zahir Jaffer denies killing Noor Mukadam

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.

Noor's father demands capital punishment for Zahir

Shaukat has demanded capital punishment for Zahir.

During a hearing, Shaukat recorded his statement before Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, saying that his daughter was unjustly killed.