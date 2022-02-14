In written testimony, Zahir Jaffer denies killing Noor Mukadam

Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case has denied killing her, saying that he lost consciousness and found her dead when he woke up, Aaj News reported.

During the hearing on Monday, Zahir, in his written testimony, added that "Noor's family was trying to frame him to get money out of his rich family".

During the previous hearing, an Islamabad district and sessions judge had dismissed three petitions filed by Zahir.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani had announced the reserved verdict wherein a plea against IG Islamabad Ahsan Younas, a request by the investigating officer to visit the crime scene, and another plea to know the owner of a mobile number were rejected.

Zahir had filed three separate applications questioning different aspects of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Islamabad in January also dismissed an application by Zahir's counsel seeking the constitution of a medical board to determine his client's mental health.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.