PTI too unveils schedule of its ‘long march’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced the schedule of their proposed ‘long march’ from Ghotki to Karachi scheduled on February 26. Addressing a press conference, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi announced that PTI’s ‘Haqook-e-Sindh march’ will begin from Ghotki on February 26. PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead it.

According to the schedule, the long march would begin from Sindh’s Ghotki district on Feb 26 at 10:00 am and will reach the provincial capital Karachi in ten days after passing through 20 districts. The protest rally would reach Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on February 27. On Monday (February 28), it would be passing through Khairpur, Naushero Feroze and would end at Nawabshah.

The participants of PTI long march would reach Sanghar and Mirpurkhas on March 2 and will stay in Umerkot and Tharparkar on March 3. The march will reach Matiari district on March 4 after passing through Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tando Allah Yar districts.

The march will proceed to Hyderabad and will stay there on March 5. IT will end in Karachi on March 7 after passing through Jamshoro and other districts.