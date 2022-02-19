ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of payment and submission of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of January, 2022.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to the field formations here on Friday, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has extended the date of payment and submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of January, 2022 as per following:

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Firstly, the date of payment of Sales Tax & Federal Excise Return, for all taxpayers, is hereby extended up to Feb 23, 2022.

Secondly, the date of submission of Sales Tax & Federal Excise Return, for all taxpayers, is hereby extended up to Feb 25, 2022.

