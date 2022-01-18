Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended dates for filing of Annex-C, payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of December 2021.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations, here on Monday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue has extended the date of submission of Annex-C, payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of December 2021 as per following schedule: The date of submission of Annex-C of Sales Tax and FED, which was due on January 10, 2022 is hereby extended up to January 19, 2022.

The payment of sales tax and FED, which was due on January 15, 2022, is hereby extended up to January 21, 2022.

The date of submission of sales tax and federal excise return, which is due on January 18, 2022, is hereby extended up to January 24, 2022, the FBR added.

