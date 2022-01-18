ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
ASC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
AVN 100.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.18%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3%)
FNEL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.16%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GGL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.24%)
GTECH 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.25%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TPL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.14%)
TREET 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
TRG 94.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.91%)
UNITY 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WAVES 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
WTL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
YOUW 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.89%)
BR100 4,694 Increased By 7.6 (0.16%)
BR30 18,663 Increased By 22.1 (0.12%)
KSE100 45,660 Increased By 48.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,960 Increased By 18.3 (0.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,029
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,333,521
5,03424hr
Sindh
505,930
Punjab
454,372
Balochistan
33,729
Islamabad
111,855
KPK
182,419
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Recorder Report Updated 18 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended dates for filing of Annex-C, payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of December 2021.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations, here on Monday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Federal Board of Revenue has extended the date of submission of Annex-C, payment and filing of sales tax and federal excise return for the tax period of December 2021 as per following schedule: The date of submission of Annex-C of Sales Tax and FED, which was due on January 10, 2022 is hereby extended up to January 19, 2022.

Returns: FBR to launch single ST portal by month-end

The payment of sales tax and FED, which was due on January 15, 2022, is hereby extended up to January 21, 2022.

The date of submission of sales tax and federal excise return, which is due on January 18, 2022, is hereby extended up to January 24, 2022, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Sales Tax Act 1990 ST returns federal excise return

Comments

1000 characters

Deadline for filing of ST returns extended

Ministries, divisions: Finance issues ‘Budget Call Circular’

Wholesale lenders, executing agents: SBP unveils mechanism for KPP markup and credit loss subsidies

Cabinet refuses extension to EDB CEO

Pakistani among three killed in drone strike in UAE

Evaluation of power projects approved ahead of sell-off

Foreign investors operating in EPZ: FBR ‘inadvertently’ withdraws tax exemption

SHC observes: Foreign indenting commission liable to Sindh ST on services

Texas incident: UK police arrest 2

Iran says diplomats in Saudi for OIC posts

Read more stories