ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.94 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.92%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
TPL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TPLP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.98%)
TREET 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TRG 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WAVES 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,650 Increased By 8.8 (0.19%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 17.1 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,573 Increased By 131.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,754 Increased By 54.8 (0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

AFP Updated 18 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it had begun withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border after running war games that had raised concerns in the West.

"Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Separately, it said 10 Su-24 war planes were redeploying from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to airfields in other regions.

Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine remains heightened

The Russian drawdowns announced Friday are the latest in a series this week that initially spurred hope for a reduction in tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

The West has accused Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops both on Crimea and near Ukraine's borders and warned of an imminent Russian attack.

In response to the first announcements of the pullbacks however, Washington said there was no meaningful reduction in troop numbers and said Russia was actually increasing forces around the border.

Tensions have been exacerbated by Russian war games in Belarus, and the strongman leader of that country, Alexander Lukashenko was due in Moscow later Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Russia Ukraine's border Nizhny Novgorod region Crimean peninsula

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories