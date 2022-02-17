ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 103.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.43%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.2%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.76%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
TPL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
TPLP 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.25%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.02%)
WAVES 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.45%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -26.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 17,698 Decreased By -259.1 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,412 Decreased By -272.8 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,689 Decreased By -98.9 (-0.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine remains heightened

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Satellite images show Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, but that other hardware has arrived and that Russia still has a lot of forces and equipment near its ex-Soviet neighbour, a private US company said on Thursday.

The images released by US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Western countries warned on Wednesday that there was a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a partial pullback.

Russia US company satellite images US based Maxar Technologies Russian forces Moscow's

Comments

1000 characters

Images show Russian military activity near Ukraine remains heightened

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories