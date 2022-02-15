Govt to establish separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Tuesday that the government has decided to introduce a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis to fast-track their cases, Aaj News reported, a move that comes as the ruling political party looks to appeal to its support base.

“We [cabinet] have given approval for a separate judicial system for overseas Pakistanis, continuing our tradition to think about and work for their benefit,” he said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

The minister noted that under this system, summary trials would be held for the cases of overseas Pakistanis.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated the importance of overseas Pakistanis during its tenure, with Prime Minister Imran Khan terming them the "most important asset" that the country relies on.

Meanwhile, highlighting issues within Pakistan's judicial system, Fawad added that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been unable to recover taxes worth billions of rupees due to pending cases.

“The FBR is unable to recover money due to stay orders,” Fawad said. He, however, clarified that the PTI government respects all institutions and works together with them.

Taking the opposition head-on, Fawad said that political parties have "made 13 attempts to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the last three years, but none of them have succeeded".

“Their recent attempt to present a no-confidence motion against the government will meet the same fate, as the opposition parties do not have the required number in the National Assembly,” he said.

He said that the core agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an anti-government alliance of opposition parties – was to "escape prison in graft cases".

Fawad urges courts to hear cases against Shehbaz daily

Live coverage of corruption cases

Fawad also called upon the courts to hear corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif on a day-to-day basis.

“We want Shehbaz Sharif’s case to be aired live ... so that people are made aware of details of the case,” the federal minister said, adding that State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib will take up the matter in the National Assembly for discussion.

Fawad also accused Shehbaz and former premier Nawaz Sharif of plundering national wealth worth billions of rupees.

“It has been four years, but there is no progress in their cases. The nation wants to know if the cases against the Sharif family hold any substance at all. Therefore, we request the courts to run their trial daily and in front of the camera so that people could make their own decision on their innocence,” the minister said.

Salary increment

The federal minister also said that the cabinet has endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of a 15% increase in the salaries of the civil armed forces and a 15% disparity allowance for federal employees from grade one to 19.

Petroleum prices

Speaking about sky-rocketing petroleum prices, Fawad said, “there is no doubt that the price of petroleum products will increase further”.

He, however, added that petrol price is dependent on factors that are beyond the government's control.