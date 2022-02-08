ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
PM announces 15% raise for FC, Rangers personnel during Naushki visit

  • Pays tribute to soldiers for their sacrifices and eliminating terrorism from country
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a 15 percent pay raise for Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers personnel during his visit to Naushki, Balochistan.

The premier made the announcement while addressing soldiers. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion.

Khan paid tribute to soldiers for their sacrifices and eliminating terrorism from the country.

"I am in Naushki today to give Army Jawans the message that the entire nation stands with them," he said.

The prime minister added that Pakistan's armed forces have fought a difficult battle against militancy, adding that terrorism cannot be allowed to succeed in any form in the country.

The development comes a week after 20 terrorists were killed by the security forces when they attacked security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate incidents.

During the exchange of fire, nine security personnel had also embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief will be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter-terrorist activities.

"Later, the Army Chief and the Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders," the ISPR said.

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said earlier that the weekly federal cabinet meeting had been cancelled because of the PM's visit to Balochistan.

"Our soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and whose spirits are wider than the seas are our pride. These sons of Pakistan are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the motherland," he tweeted.

The military's clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after militants attacked security forces camps in the province's Panjgur and Naushki areas, was completed on Saturday, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The statement added that three terrorists linked to the attacks were also killed on Friday including two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech district in a follow-up clearance operation.

"Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement said.

