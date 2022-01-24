ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
Fawad urges courts to hear cases against Shehbaz daily

  • Information minister suggests on-camera hearings
BR Web Desk 24 Jan, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has called upon the courts to hear corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif on a day-to-day basis, Aaj News reported on Monday.

“We want Shehbaz Sharif’s case to be aired live... so that people should be made aware of the [details] of the case," the federal minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Fawad also accused Shehbaz and former premier Nawaz Sharif of plundering national wealth worth billions of rupees.

“It has been four years, but there is no progress in their cases. The nation wants to know if the cases against the Sharif family hold any substance at all. Therefore, we request the courts to run their trial on a daily basis, and in front of the camera so that people could make their own decision on their innocence,” the minister said.

He urged authorities to make recoveries from Shehbaz in the money laundering case, saying that his wrongdoing had been established.

PM Imran says poverty rate reduced during PTI government

Fawad further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) inherited the country after a “decade of darkness”, and put it on the right track.

“Today we have achieved 5.37% economic growth despite the challenge of Covid-19 and today the entire world is following Pakistan’s strategy to [control the pandemic],” he said.

During the address, the Information Minister also appreciated the performance of Shehzad Akbar as PM's Advisor on Accountability.

“Shehzad Akbar worked under tremendous pressure, it was never easy to take on mafia. But the way you worked and handled cases is admirable. More important work is now awaiting you,” he said.

Fawad rejected the notion that Shehzad’s resignation was due to some external pressure, saying that the PM’s advisor had decided to resign a long time ago, and was holding back due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request.

"He will continue to be a member of the PTI’s core committee," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan Shehbaz family Fawad Chaudary

