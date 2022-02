WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, citing a "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine

"The embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, but "we strongly urge any remaining U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately."