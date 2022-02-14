Iranian CG for greater unity among Muslims

KARACHI: Hassan Nourian, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, has said that Iranian leader Imam Khomeini’s wish was that the Muslims of the world stand on their feet and be free to make their own decisions.

Comparing the present to the past, he said that unity is more needed than before because the anti-Muslim forces are more active today than in the past. A few years ago, the United States stated that it would not allow Iran to see the fourth decade of the Islamic Revolution, but Iran is now celebrating the 43rd year of the revolution of Iran, he said while speaking at a dinner hosted by the Iran Consulate General on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.

The Consul General said that in preserving the revolution of 1979, more than 300,000 men, women and children lost their lives and a large number of people were injured in the 8 years of war and 17000 people were martyred in the fight against terrorism.

He said that the revolution in Iran was very different from the Russian and France revolutions because this revolution was based upon Islam. He said that anti-Islamic forces are trying to spread separatism in the Muslim countries at present and it is necessary to be wary of this. He said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly and friendly countries.

He said also that the visit of Pakistani President Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran has further strengthened the ties between the two countries. Efforts are being made to further increase economic, social, political, and trade activities. Also from 1947 to 2021, there was just one border crossing between Pakistan and Iran at Taftan-Mirjava and now two more borders have been opened at the Ramadan-Gaped and Pishi-Mand.

He said air service to Iran is also being increased and besides Karachi-Tehran flights other flights will soon start between the two countries.

Media and scholars can play an important role in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He said that the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has invited the President of Iran to visit Pakistan which he has accepted and hopefully, the President of Iran will visit Pakistan.