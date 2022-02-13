ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Will quit if I fail to deliver: Tarin

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: “I will go home if Prime Minister expresses his dissatisfaction over the performance,” said Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen Saturday.

Speaking to media after the inaugural ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Markaz at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tarin said that if the Prime Minister was not satisfied with our performance then what else we would do; we would go home.

Earlier, he said that PTI’s economic plan would help Pakistan avoid getting loans and entering into the IMF programme. Taking notice of the FBR audit exercise, Tarin said that rules have been made but its implementations are still imbalanced.

He said that only 2 million were paying income tax notice out of 38 million potential taxpayers, hence the tax authorities were going for tax collection as they had all information now.

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Furthermore, he raised questions over the requirements put forth by the FBR for the installation of POS machines, saying that fixed sales tax should be collected based on sales instead of other indicators.

The Finance minister said that the government had prioritized Agriculture, IT, Housing, and Trade for sustainable growth and hoped to achieve 7 percent growth in coming years.

He said that the government had adopted a bottom-up approach and the Kamyab Jawan program was one of its examples; adding that the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP), which was initially kicked off in KPK and Balochistan, was going to be expanded in rest of the provinces by February 16, 2022, and the government under the KPP, would disburse Rs140 billion per year. He also informed that the incentive program of SMEs would also be launched next week.

Talking about China’s visit, he said that Prime Minister requested the Chinese President to invest in the IT section and provide end-to-end agriculture solutions besides increasing trade with Pakistan to reduce the trade deficit.

PM Imran terms PTI govt tenure 'an economic success story'

He was of the view that the country’s economy is in the right direction and the government has addressed the local issues but inflation is being increased due to high prices of commodities in the international market.

Usman Dar advisor to PM on youth affairs said that the youth program was running successfully because of Shaukat Tareen, who resolved issues on a priority basis hence they were disbursing Rs. 3-4 billion per month for the last four months.

He said that around 33 billion has been disbursed so far and Rs. 5 billion were given to the youth of Karachi out of a total of Rs. 7 billion disbursements in Sindh.

Karachi Chamber President Muhammad Idrees congratulated Usman Dar for bringing a successful youth program and urged the finance minister to take notice of high corruption in the customs department. Zubair Motiwala said that the government was taking good steps for the young. He said that the marketers, who were not coming under POS, were being harassed by the tax authorities and urged the finance minister that tax issues need to be resolved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Economy KCCI FBR Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen PTI’s economic plan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Will quit if I fail to deliver: Tarin

Telecom sector: Country not performing well on some key indicators: MoIT

Minister says there’s decline in prices of essential commodities

Dec tariff hiked by Rs3.10/unit

Commercial consumers: Ogra notifies LNG sale prices for Jan, Feb

Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

Islamabad-based businesses urged to make investment in AJK

Accountability court says Saaf Pani Project ‘clean and transparent’

Hindu hardliners protest IIOJK tweets in Modi’s home state

SC to hear pleas of two former colonels on 15th

Read more stories