Hong Kong shares begin on front foot
10 Feb, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with more big gains, extending the previous day's rally, following a positive lead from Wall Street and ahead of the release of key US inflation data.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.89 percent, or 220.60 points, to 25,050.59.
The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.96 points, to 3,481.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.40 points to 2,317.63.
