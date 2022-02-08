ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

Rupee's upward trajectory against the US dollar came to a halt on Tuesday, as the local currency recorded its first drop after seven consecutive gains, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 174.50 after a day-on-day depreciation of three paisas or 0.02%. On Monday, the currency had appreciated by 0.01%.

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

On Friday, rupee had gained over Re1 or 0.60% to settle at its highest level since November 23 against the greenback.

The rupee had been on a gaining spree following International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval for its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“The rupee is stabilising,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

The expert was of the view that the IMF approval and successful issuance of $1 billion Sukuk led to an appreciation run.

“For the time being, the rupee is moving towards stability,” said Tariq, adding that it will remain in the current bandwidth.

Tariq said upcoming trade figures would determine rupee movement in the near future.

On the other hand, oil prices eased on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies.

Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $92.33 a barrel, after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. The US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.06 a barrel.

