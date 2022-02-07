Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan's rupee managed to register another gain against the US dollar, appreciating marginally by 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 174.47 after a day-on-day appreciation of one paisa or 0.01%. On Friday, the currency had appreciated by over Re1 or 0.60% to settle at its highest level since November 23 against the greenback.

This is rupee’s seventh successive gain against the US dollar.

The currency appreciated throughout the previous week to finish with a substantial 1.3% gain as Pakistan earned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval for its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Rupee records massive gain against US dollar, hits highest level since Nov 23

Last week, the IMF Executive Board completed the sixth review, allowing for an immediate purchase equivalent to about $1 billion for budgetary support.

The development not only ended market uncertainty but also stabilised the local currency. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the rupee would strengthen further while warning market elements involved in speculating and hoarding the dollar.

“Avoid speculations and believe in the value of your rupee,” he said, adding that the rupee will gain further strength.

Meanwhile, Asad Rizvi, an ex-banker, expressed concern pertaining to rising oil prices.

“Though the rupee is stable, the real challenge is elevated oil prices,” Rizvi tweeted.

“With thin fiscal space, high inflation and effort to keep interest rate unchanged, it is a very tough ask to execute and perform, and to get remaining $3 billion IMF loan,” he added, referring to the remaining conditions of the IMF.