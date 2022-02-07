ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Appreciates for 7th successive session in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Updated 07 Feb, 2022

Pakistan's rupee managed to register another gain against the US dollar, appreciating marginally by 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 174.47 after a day-on-day appreciation of one paisa or 0.01%. On Friday, the currency had appreciated by over Re1 or 0.60% to settle at its highest level since November 23 against the greenback.

This is rupee’s seventh successive gain against the US dollar.

The currency appreciated throughout the previous week to finish with a substantial 1.3% gain as Pakistan earned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval for its sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Rupee records massive gain against US dollar, hits highest level since Nov 23

Last week, the IMF Executive Board completed the sixth review, allowing for an immediate purchase equivalent to about $1 billion for budgetary support.

The development not only ended market uncertainty but also stabilised the local currency. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that the rupee would strengthen further while warning market elements involved in speculating and hoarding the dollar.

“Avoid speculations and believe in the value of your rupee,” he said, adding that the rupee will gain further strength.

Meanwhile, Asad Rizvi, an ex-banker, expressed concern pertaining to rising oil prices.

“Though the rupee is stable, the real challenge is elevated oil prices,” Rizvi tweeted.

“With thin fiscal space, high inflation and effort to keep interest rate unchanged, it is a very tough ask to execute and perform, and to get remaining $3 billion IMF loan,” he added, referring to the remaining conditions of the IMF.

IMF forex SBP Dollar Rupee Dollar rate USD PKR currency rates usd vs pkr rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Read more stories