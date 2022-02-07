ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Global shortages propel aluminium to four-month peak

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium prices scaled a four-month peak on Monday as worries about supplies from top producer China and deficits in Europe and the United States were reinforced by sliding stocks.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1% at $3,105 a tonne at 1136 GMT, after hitting its highest since Oct. 19 at $3,135 earlier in the session, up 20% since mid-December last year.

Analysts say Chinese authorities aiming to cut pollution during the Winter Olympics are limiting output at energy-heavy aluminium smelters.

"There are few signs of Chinese supply coming back quickly," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. "Inventories are low and falling."

LME aluminium could retrace to $2,967 this week

The threat of sanctions against Russia, if it invades Ukraine, could also hit global supplies as Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China accounts for around 6% of global supplies.

Supply: China accounts for around 56% of global aluminium production estimated at around 67 million tonnes last year.

The top consumer is expected to see a deficit around 1.5 million tonnes this year.

Deficits: Shortages in Europe and the United States can be seen with the duty-paid physical market premiums that consumers pay above the LME price at record highs, above $460 a tonne and $760 a tonne respectively.

Inventories: Aluminium stocks at 22-year lows of 768,250 in LME approved warehouses are less than half the levels seen in March last year.

Cancelled warrants, or metal earmarked for delivery, at 46% suggest more aluminium, used in the transport, construction and packaging industries, is due to be delivered.

Concern about aluminium supplies in the LME market have created a premium for cash, last at $25 a tonne, over the three-month contract.

Aluminium stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have dropped 20% since early December last year to 266,906 tonnes.

Other metals: Copper was down 0.5% at $9,791 a tonne, zinc fell 0.1% to $3,609, lead rose 0.2% to $2,191, tin slipped 0.2% to $42,940 and nickel gained 0.4% to $23,075.

Global shortages propel aluminium to four-month peak

