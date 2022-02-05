ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Reuters 05 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 96-year-old former prime minister, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement.

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition in hospital

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

On Friday, Mahathir's office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Mahathir Mohamad National Heart Institute Malaysia's former prime minister

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

China says it’s ‘firmly’ committed to CPEC progress

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Read more stories