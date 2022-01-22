ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition in hospital

Reuters Updated 22 Jan, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in a stable condition after undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute, his daughter said in a statement on Saturday.

Marina Mahathir said her 96-year-old father had been readmitted to hospital and has undergone two days of treatment following an elective medical procedure in early January.

"Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (his wife) and family ask for the people to pray for his speedy and full recovery," Marina said.

A spokesperson for Mahathir earlier said he was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the hospital but gave no details.

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after medical procedure

Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, had been discharged from hospital after what was described as an successful elective medical procedure on Jan.8.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

In December, he was admitted and discharged after his doctors said they were satisfied with the results of necessary investigations.

Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia's former prime minister

Comments

1000 characters

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir in stable condition in hospital

Afghans urgently need humanitarian relief: PM Imran

NCOC issues new guidelines for mosques, places of worship

Taliban will not allow any group to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

FBR chief has pledged to withdraw notices against exchange companies: Malik Bostan

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,540 Covid-19 cases

At least eight fishermen missing after boat capsizes near Thatta

Stokes, Archer, Gayle missing from IPL auction: reports

Read more stories