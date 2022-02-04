At least 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Turbat shootout

At least three terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Turbat area on Friday, Aaj News reported.

A blast was also reported in Balgatar area in Turbat. Exchange of fire is still underway between Pakistan Army soldiers and the terrorists.

On Wednesday, at least 15 terrorists were killed after they attacked security forces' camps in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said terrorists attacked the security forces' camps which was successfully repulsed by the Pakistan Army soldiers while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

"Nine terrorists in Balochistan's Naushki and six in Panjgur were killed by the Pakistan Army soldiers. Four soldiers also lost their lives in Naushki attack," Rashid said.

The minister also commended the Pakistan Army soldiers for repulsing the attack.

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Later, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that intelligence agencies intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.