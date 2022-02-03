15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that a total of 15 terrorists were killed on Wednesday night after they attacked security forces' camps in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, the minister said terrorists attacked the security forces' camps which was successfully repulsed by the Pakistan Army soldiers while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

"Nine terrorists in Balochistan's Naushki and six in Panjgur were killed by the Pakistan Army soldiers. Four soldiers also lost their lives in Naushki attack," Rashid said.

He further said that four to five terrorists are currently surrounded by the Pakistan Army in Panjgur.

The minister also commended the Pakistan Army soldiers for repulsing the terrorist attack.

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had also lauded the Pakistan Army soldiers, saying that the nation stands united "behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us".

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

"In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from 2 locations. However, timely response by troops foiled the terrorist attempt."

"During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred."

The ISPR further said that terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was "promptly responded". Four terrorists were killed.

The statement added that one officer was injured during the shootout and that "intermittent firing" was continuing.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.