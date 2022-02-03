ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,751 Decreased By -4 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,673 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 46,049 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says four to five terrorists are currently surrounded by the Pakistan Army in Panjgur
Rafat Saeed 03 Feb, 2022
15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that a total of 15 terrorists were killed on Wednesday night after they attacked security forces' camps in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, the minister said terrorists attacked the security forces' camps which was successfully repulsed by the Pakistan Army soldiers while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

"Nine terrorists in Balochistan's Naushki and six in Panjgur were killed by the Pakistan Army soldiers. Four soldiers also lost their lives in Naushki attack," Rashid said.

He further said that four to five terrorists are currently surrounded by the Pakistan Army in Panjgur.

The minister also commended the Pakistan Army soldiers for repulsing the terrorist attack.

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had also lauded the Pakistan Army soldiers, saying that the nation stands united "behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us".

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both attacks were successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

"In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from 2 locations. However, timely response by troops foiled the terrorist attempt."

"During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred."

The ISPR further said that terrorists attempted to enter a Frontier Corps (FC) camp which was "promptly responded". Four terrorists were killed.

The statement added that one officer was injured during the shootout and that "intermittent firing" was continuing.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

Balochistan Pakistan Army Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid

Comments

1000 characters

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

Read more stories