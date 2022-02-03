ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

  • Currency closes at 175.52 against US dollar on Thursday, registers fifth successive gain
Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

Pakistan’s rupee saw substantial gain against the US dollar on Thursday, riding high on the back of International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Executive Board approval for the loan tranche of $1 billion. The currency appreciated 0.51% in the inter-bank market, settling at its highest level since December 1 last year.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 175.52 after a day-on-day appreciation of 89 paisas or 0.51%. This is rupee’s fifth consistent recovery against the US dollar.

“This is the highest day-on-day recovery after December 31, 2021,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

Rupee registers marginal gain ahead of IMF board meeting

On Wednesday, the IMF Executive Board completed the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, allowing for an immediate purchase equivalent to about $1 billion for budgetary support.

“These were all expected developments,” Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder.

He said that with the IMF approval, Pakistan's funding programme with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would also be revived.

Hashmey said the rupee should now stabilise in the current range.

Talking about the latest trade figures, Hashmey said oil prices will continue to be a challenge for Pakistan.

Trade deficit narrowed by 30.1% on a month-on-month basis, from $4.816 billion in December 2021 to $3.362 billion in January 2022.

IMF SBP currency foreign exchange Dollar rate usd vs pkr PKR VS USD rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Pakistan records highest Covid-related death toll since October

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

Read more stories