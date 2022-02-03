Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan’s rupee saw substantial gain against the US dollar on Thursday, riding high on the back of International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Executive Board approval for the loan tranche of $1 billion. The currency appreciated 0.51% in the inter-bank market, settling at its highest level since December 1 last year.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 175.52 after a day-on-day appreciation of 89 paisas or 0.51%. This is rupee’s fifth consistent recovery against the US dollar.

“This is the highest day-on-day recovery after December 31, 2021,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

On Wednesday, the IMF Executive Board completed the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, allowing for an immediate purchase equivalent to about $1 billion for budgetary support.

“These were all expected developments,” Saad Hashmey, Executive Director at BMA Capital, told Business Recorder.

He said that with the IMF approval, Pakistan's funding programme with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would also be revived.

Hashmey said the rupee should now stabilise in the current range.

Talking about the latest trade figures, Hashmey said oil prices will continue to be a challenge for Pakistan.

Trade deficit narrowed by 30.1% on a month-on-month basis, from $4.816 billion in December 2021 to $3.362 billion in January 2022.