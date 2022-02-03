ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,724 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.65%)
BR30 18,542 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.93%)
KSE100 45,860 Decreased By -258.7 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,960 Decreased By -108.7 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Turkey's Erdogan says will not respect Council of Europe after Kavala move

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey will not respect the Council of Europe if it does not respect Turkish courts, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, when asked about a decision to refer the case against philanthropist Osman Kavala back to a top court.

The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers decided on Wednesday to refer to the European Court of Human Rights the question of whether Turkey violated the European Convention on Human Rights by not releasing Kavala.

Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

The move is the next step in "infringement proceedings," which could result in Turkey's suspension from the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member.

