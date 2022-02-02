Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio continued to be below 10% for the second consecutive day, standing at 9.88% as the country tackled the fifth Covid-19 wave.

The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed that 61,190 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 6,047 came out positive. However, the number of daily cases is higher than the one reported on Tuesday.

The country's active case count remained above 100,000 for the fifth consecutive day and stands at 102,103.

So far, Pakistan has recorded 1,436,413 Covid-19 cases.

There are 1,559 critical cases, while the novel virus claimed 29 more lives during the last 24 hours.

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Another 9,590 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,304,980.

In a tweet, the NCOC said that 1,254,125 doses were administered across the country during the last 24 hours. So far, 177,420,636 doses have been administered, the NCOC said.

"36% of total population and 54% of eligible population stand vaccinated!"

On Tuesday, NCOC head Asad Umar who was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, said that they have decided to launch door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against coronavirus as the country tackles the fifth Covid-19 wave fuelled by the new Omicron variant.

Umar said a massive campaign will start in all areas of Pakistan in which over 55,000 mobile teams will go and carry out vaccinations at home. These teams would provide first, second and third booster doses of the vaccine, he added.

NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

He further said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase, which started on Tuesday and will continue for two weeks.