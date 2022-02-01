Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Following a consistent Covid-19 positivity level above 10% for two weeks, Pakistan during the last 24 hours saw a decrease in its ratio after it was recorded at 9.65%.

On January 19, 2022, Pakistan recorded a positivity rate of 9.48%.

The National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed that 55,202 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 5,327 came out positive. This is for the first since January 18, 2022, that the country has recorded less than 6,000 positive cases.

However, the country's active case count remained above 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day and stands at 105,675.

So far, Pakistan has recorded 1,430,366 Covid-19 cases.

There are 1,500 critical cases, while the novel virus claimed 32 more lives during the last 24 hours.

Another 3,665 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,295,390.

Throughout January, Karachi remained the most-affected major city but now at the end of January, the virus is fast spreading in major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

On Monday, Peshawar remained the worst Covid-19-hit city with 39.63% Covid-19 positivity rate, followed by Mardan with 31.08% positivity.

While the capital of the AJK, Muzaffarabad with 27.40 Covid-19 positivity ratio stood third, followed by Karachi with 21.79 % Covid-19 positivity, Mirpur 15.07%, Lahore 14.44%, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 14.29 %, Rawalpindi 12.62 %, Hyderabad 11.02%, Nowshera 10.88 % and Bahawalpur 10.21%.