NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

Pakistan has decided to launch its door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people against coronavirus as the country tackles the fifth Covid-19 wave fuelled by the new Omicron variant.

This was announced in a press conference on Tuesday by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar who was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Umar said a massive campaign will start in all areas of Pakistan in which over 55,000 mobile teams will go and carry out vaccinations at home. These teams would provide first, second and third booster doses of the vaccine, he added.

He further said that 35 million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase, which is being started today (Tuesday) and will continue for two weeks.

The NCOC head said that it has been noticed that during the current fifth Covid-19 wave, people in the areas with high vaccination rate have minor symptoms of the disease.

Umar shared that so far, around 80 million people have been completely vaccinated while over 10 million people have received one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dr Sultan urged people to welcome the mobile vaccination teams at home.

The SAPM added that fully vaccinated people are also recommended to have booster dose six months after their second dose. The booster dose is also completely free,he said.

Following a consistent Covid-19 positivity level above 10% for two weeks, Pakistan during the last 24 hours saw a decrease in its ratio after it was recorded at 9.65%.

NCOC data showed that 55,202 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, out of which 5,327 came out positive. This is for the first since January 18, 2022, that the country has recorded less than 6,000 positive cases.

There are 1,500 critical cases, while the novel virus claimed 32 more lives during the last 24 hours.

Another 3,665 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,295,390.