KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 02-02-2022 13:30 The Premier Sugar Mills & D istillery Co. Ltd 02-02-2022 11:30 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 02-02-2022 11:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 02-02-2022 11:00 UAE International Industries Ltd 03-02-2022 10:30 Agritech Limited 03-02-2022 10:00 Samba Bank Limited 03-02-2022 12:00 Amreli Steels Limited 03-02-2022 11:00 Nishat Mills Limited 03-02-2022 11:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 03-02-2022 12:00 Attock Petroleum Limited 04-02-2022 14:00 National Refinery Limited 04-02-2022 13:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 04-02-2022 17:00 Leather Up Limited 04-02-2022 10:00 Attock Refinery Limited 04-02-2022 15:00 Pakistan Oilfileds Limited 04-02-2022 16:00 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 07-02-2022 15:00 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 07-02-2022 14:30 Shakarganj Limited 07-02-2022 11:00 Pakistan Refinery Limited 07-02-2022 10:00 Shakarganj Limited 07-02-2022 11:00 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd-Openend 08-02-2022 15:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investment Ltd 08-02-2022 15:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00 Bank Al Habib Limited 09-02-2022 12:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-02-2022 10:30 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 21-02-2022 10:00 Hafiz Limited 24-02-2022 11:30 Olympia Mills Limited 24-02-2022 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022