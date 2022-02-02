Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
02 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 02-02-2022 13:30
The Premier Sugar Mills
& D istillery Co. Ltd 02-02-2022 11:30
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 02-02-2022 11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 02-02-2022 11:00 UAE
International Industries Ltd 03-02-2022 10:30
Agritech Limited 03-02-2022 10:00
Samba Bank Limited 03-02-2022 12:00
Amreli Steels Limited 03-02-2022 11:00
Nishat Mills Limited 03-02-2022 11:00
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd 03-02-2022 12:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 04-02-2022 14:00
National Refinery Limited 04-02-2022 13:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 04-02-2022 17:00
Leather Up Limited 04-02-2022 10:00
Attock Refinery Limited 04-02-2022 15:00
Pakistan Oilfileds Limited 04-02-2022 16:00
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd 07-02-2022 15:00
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 07-02-2022 14:30
Shakarganj Limited 07-02-2022 11:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 07-02-2022 10:00
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd-Openend 08-02-2022 15:00
MCB-Arif Habib
Savings & Investment Ltd 08-02-2022 15:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 08-02-2022 10:00
Bank Al Habib Limited 09-02-2022 12:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-02-2022 10:30
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 21-02-2022 10:00
Hafiz Limited 24-02-2022 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 24-02-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
=========================================================
