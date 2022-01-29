No doubt there is a foreign hand behind Balochistan violence: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that there was a "deep conspiracy" behind the situation in Balochistan, adding that "there is no doubt there is a foreign hand behind the recent violence".

"The involvement of foreign hands in the recent violence cannot be ruled out," he said while addressing a press conference in Jhelum.

"We have defeated enemies before and are fully prepared today as well."

The minister said that there would be a reckoning from the state in the form of action against those responsible for spilling the blood of our soldiers.

Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked a security forces checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district on Wednesday. On Friday, a landmine blast in Sui's Mat area in Dera Bugti district, Balochistan killed at least four people and injured 10 others.

The minister said a clear message should be sent to those conspiring against Pakistan.

His statement comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rising number of terrorist-related incidents with a bomb blast ripping through a crowded market in Lahore earlier this month as well.

Meanwhile, Fawad criticised the opposition over its inability to defeat the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill in the Senate.

He also criticised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz by saying that they should contest mayoral elections and make their way up the leadership ladder.

"If Bilawal and Maryam come up through a process then it is their right. But if you say that there is no process and will just come up for leadership then it is injustice and the whole nation rejects this," he said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to China, he said it was a "very important" tour that is going to be beneficial for both countries.