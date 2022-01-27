ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

  • Three terrorists have been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation
BR Web Desk 27 Jan, 2022

Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked a security forces checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The statement added that militants attacked the checkpost on the night of January 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," it said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

"The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the ISPR statement said.

Last month, four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

