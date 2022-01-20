ANL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.17%)
At least 3 killed, dozens injured in bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area

  • Rescue teams have reached the site while the injured are being moved to Mayo Hospital
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Jan, 2022

At least three people were killed and over 25 people injured in a bomb blast in Lahore’s Old Anarkali area, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

A number of motorcycles were damaged while shops were also burned in the explosion.

A police official said the explosives were planted near the motorcycles parked in the area.

Rescue teams reached the site while the injured are being moved to Mayo Hospital. Orders were also issued to impose an emergency in the hospital.

Earlier, the police had said that a cylinder exploded at a shop.

However, a bomb disposal squad was called in to inspect the site for explosives. The area has been cordoned off and evidence is being collected.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report. The CM has instructed that the best medical facilities should be provided to the injured.

In a statement, the CM condemned the blast and said that those responsible would be arrested and justice would be ensured.

"This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order," Buzdar said.

The Prime Minister's Office, in a statement, also sought a report from the Punjab government.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif have also prayed for those killed and injured in the incident.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

