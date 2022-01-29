PSL 2022 day 2 round-up: Malik, Talat take Peshawar home
- Peshawar chase down Quetta's 191-run target with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare
Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven by five wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday.
Batting first, Quetta Gladiators posted 190/4 in their 20 overs, on the back of Will Smeed’s 62-ball 97 and Ahsan Ali’s 46-ball 73.
Usman Qadir remained the top bowler for Peshawar with two wickets against 20 runs.
In response, Peshawar lost the first three wickets for 77 runs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore (22), Yasir Khan (30) and Haider Ali (19) departed inside the first 9 overs.
However, an 81-run partnership from 51 balls for the fourth wicket between senior batter Shoaib Malik (48*), and all-rounder Hussain Talat (52), took Peshawar close to the target.
PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz to miss opening match against Quetta Gladiators
With 26 runs required off 12 balls, Malik took 22 runs from James Faulkner’s penultimate over to bring down the equation to 4 runs from the last over. The formalities were completed in the final over as Peshawar strode past the victory line with five wickets and two balls to spare.
Points Table Update
With this win, Peshawar get two valuable points to grab the second position in the points table. Multan Sultans are still perched at the top with as many points but a better run rate.
Next Fixtures
Fans will witness a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first match featuring Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 2:30 pm, and the second game including Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 7:30 pm.
Past PSL Winners
PSL 2016 – Islamabad United
PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2018 – Islamabad United
PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings
PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans
