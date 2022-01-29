PSL 2022 day 2 round-up: Malik, Talat take Peshawar home

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven by five wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators posted 190/4 in their 20 overs, on the back of Will Smeed’s 62-ball 97 and Ahsan Ali’s 46-ball 73.

Usman Qadir remained the top bowler for Peshawar with two wickets against 20 runs.

In response, Peshawar lost the first three wickets for 77 runs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore (22), Yasir Khan (30) and Haider Ali (19) departed inside the first 9 overs.

However, an 81-run partnership from 51 balls for the fourth wicket between senior batter Shoaib Malik (48*), and all-rounder Hussain Talat (52), took Peshawar close to the target.

With 26 runs required off 12 balls, Malik took 22 runs from James Faulkner’s penultimate over to bring down the equation to 4 runs from the last over. The formalities were completed in the final over as Peshawar strode past the victory line with five wickets and two balls to spare.

Points Table Update

With this win, Peshawar get two valuable points to grab the second position in the points table. Multan Sultans are still perched at the top with as many points but a better run rate.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first match featuring Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 2:30 pm, and the second game including Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans