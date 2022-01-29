ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2022 day 2 round-up: Malik, Talat take Peshawar home

  • Peshawar chase down Quetta's 191-run target with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare
Syed Ahmed Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven by five wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi on Friday.

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators posted 190/4 in their 20 overs, on the back of Will Smeed’s 62-ball 97 and Ahsan Ali’s 46-ball 73.

Usman Qadir remained the top bowler for Peshawar with two wickets against 20 runs.

In response, Peshawar lost the first three wickets for 77 runs as Tom Kohler-Cadmore (22), Yasir Khan (30) and Haider Ali (19) departed inside the first 9 overs.

However, an 81-run partnership from 51 balls for the fourth wicket between senior batter Shoaib Malik (48*), and all-rounder Hussain Talat (52), took Peshawar close to the target.

PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz to miss opening match against Quetta Gladiators

With 26 runs required off 12 balls, Malik took 22 runs from James Faulkner’s penultimate over to bring down the equation to 4 runs from the last over. The formalities were completed in the final over as Peshawar strode past the victory line with five wickets and two balls to spare.

Points Table Update

With this win, Peshawar get two valuable points to grab the second position in the points table. Multan Sultans are still perched at the top with as many points but a better run rate.

Next Fixtures

Fans will witness a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first match featuring Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 2:30 pm, and the second game including Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 Quetta vs Peshawar QG vs PZ PSL daily round up PSL daily updates

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2022 day 2 round-up: Malik, Talat take Peshawar home

Ahead of IMF's 6th review, Senate approves SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Experts react as Senate gives nod to SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rupee gains against US dollar as Pakistan meets IMF condition

Landmine blast in Balochistan's Sui area kills 4, injures 10

Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged

Thailand to relax tax rules for digital assets

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Daimler AG to rebrand as Mercedes-Benz on Feb. 1

Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths

Read more stories