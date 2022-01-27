PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz to miss opening match against Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz is set to miss his side's inaugural match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven against Quetta Gladiators, as he has not made a full recovery from the Covid-19 infection.

The match is scheduled for Friday, January 28, however, the Zalmi will take the field without their regular skipper, the team management said.

In his absence, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will lead the team against Quetta, it added.

Meanwhile, Zalmi opener Hazratullah Zazai also tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The left-hander will undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine. The development means that he will miss at least three matches against Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars between Jan 28 and Feb 2.

Zazai will need to return a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ATR) before being reintegrated into the squad for subsequent matches.

He is the fifth Zalmi player to catch the virus. Apart from him, captain Wahab Riaz, wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, top-order batter Haider Ali and pacer Arshad Iqbal have also been infected by the virus.