ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz to miss opening match against Quetta Gladiators

BR Web Desk 27 Jan, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz is set to miss his side's inaugural match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven against Quetta Gladiators, as he has not made a full recovery from the Covid-19 infection.

The match is scheduled for Friday, January 28, however, the Zalmi will take the field without their regular skipper, the team management said.

In his absence, veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik will lead the team against Quetta, it added.

Meanwhile, Zalmi opener Hazratullah Zazai also tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

The left-hander will undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine. The development means that he will miss at least three matches against Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars between Jan 28 and Feb 2.

Zazai will need to return a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ATR) before being reintegrated into the squad for subsequent matches.

He is the fifth Zalmi player to catch the virus. Apart from him, captain Wahab Riaz, wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, top-order batter Haider Ali and pacer Arshad Iqbal have also been infected by the virus.

Peshawar Zalmi COVID19 PSL7 Hazratullah Zazai

