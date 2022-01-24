ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

Russian stocks, ruble fall as Ukraine crisis simmers

AFP 24 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian stock market and ruble tumbled on Monday as geopolitical tensions have soared over fears that Russia may attack Ukraine.

Stocks plunged by over four percent following two weeks of steady decline, while the Russian currency fell to its lowest point in more than a year against the dollar at 78 rubles.

Western officials were set to meet Monday in a bid to coordinate their response and compile a battery of sanctions against Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine.

"We expect Russian equities to extend losses today due to an escalation in geopolitical tensions over the weekend," analysts at Alfa Bank said.

Renaissance Capital said in a note to clients that the ruble could fall up to 20 percent to the dollar in the event of a military escalation.

Tensions are rising over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops at its neighbour's borders.

Russian rouble retreats from 76 vs dollar, geopolitics in focus

Britain and the United States have ordered home some staff and their relatives from their embassies in Ukraine.

Moscow insists it has no intention of invading.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to ease tensions.

The current fears of a Russian invasion follow Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Rouble Russian stocks

