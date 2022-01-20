ANL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
ASL 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.53%)
FFL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
FNEL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.02%)
GGGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.42%)
GGL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.81%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.82%)
KOSM 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.41 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.77%)
PACE 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.1%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
TPL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.46%)
TPLP 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-7.49%)
TREET 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
TRG 81.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-7.49%)
UNITY 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.98%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,304 Decreased By -392.8 (-2.22%)
KSE100 44,549 Decreased By -284.1 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,551 Decreased By -100.6 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,042
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,345,801
6,80824hr
Sindh
513,046
Punjab
456,992
Balochistan
33,780
Islamabad
113,688
KPK
182,950
Russian rouble retreats from 76 vs dollar, geopolitics in focus

Reuters 20 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble fell from near 76 versus the dollar on Thursday, but clung onto some gains after recovering in the previous session, while Russian stocks climbed with investors still focused on geopolitics.

The Kremlin on Wednesday said measures were being taken to maintain economic stability after several sessions of volatility and sharp losses for Russian assets, buffeted by Western fears over a Russian troop build up at Ukraine's border.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 76.53 and had lost 0.5% to trade at 86.90 versus the euro.

Russian rouble steadies near 73 vs dollar

"The local market will remain subject to geopolitical tossing and turning - despite attractive fundamentals, geopolitics clouds all," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

US President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia would make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion, but suggesting there could be a lower cost for a "minor incursion."

Russia says it is concerned about NATO's expansion and has repeatedly denied planning to invade Ukraine.

But the Kremlin has said tension around Ukraine was increasing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are due to hold talks on Friday.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $88.14 a barrel, but hovering near its highest level since late 2014, helping Russian stock indexes surge higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1% to 1,428.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 3,464.5 points.

