ANL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.6%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.9%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.72%)
AVN 104.25 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.99%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
FNEL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.23%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.92%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.16%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.45%)
PIBTL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
SNGP 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.65%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.62%)
TREET 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.56%)
TRG 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.91%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.29%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 11.2 (0.24%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By 212.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,018 Increased By 192.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,748 Increased By 81.8 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,077
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,360,019
6,54024hr
Sindh
520,415
Punjab
460,335
Balochistan
33,855
Islamabad
115,939
KPK
183,865
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Housing finance: SBP ups banks’ mandatory target

Rizwan Bhatti 22 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday announced increase in the mandatory target for financing of housing and construction of buildings from 5 percent to 7 percent of their domestic private sector credit.

With a view to promoting housing and construction of buildings in Pakistan, the State Bank, in July 2020, decided to advise mandatory targets to banks and accordingly, each bank was asked to ensure that the financing for housing and construction of buildings (Residential and Non-Residential) shall be at least 5 percent of their domestic private sector credit by December, 2021.

Now, the SBP has decided to further increase this target by 2 percent from 5 to 7 percent for this year (CY22). In order to further promote housing and construction finance, the SBP on Friday advised banks to increase financing for housing and construction of buildings (Residential and Non-Residential) to at least 7 percent of their respective domestic private sector advances by December, 2022.

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

The SBP already had directed banks to gear up their infrastructure and capacity to ensure compliance of meeting these targets. As per directive each bank is required to develop a concrete action plan with detailed measures and their timelines to achieve its housing and construction finance targets.

Housing and construction financing by the banks posted an unprecedented growth of 85 percent during calendar year 2021 (CY21) supported by the government of Pakistan special markup subsidy scheme “Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar” (MPMG).

Overall, banks’ outstanding credit for housing and construction increased by Rs 163 billion, from Rs 192 billion to Rs 355 billion end of the last year. Disbursements under Government Markup Subsidy scheme increased by Rs38 billion.

Cumulatively, the banks received requests of financing of Rs276 billion from potential customers during CY21 and the SBP is expecting that approvals and disbursements will keep growing during this year as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Housing Finance construction of buildings domestic private sector credit

Comments

Comments are closed.

Housing finance: SBP ups banks’ mandatory target

Covid-19 affected income of 80pc of households: ADB

$11.6m compensation for Dasu project victims approved: ECC allows export of 14 items to Afghanistan against PKR

Jul-Nov LSMI moderates to 3.26pc

21 judges contract Covid-19

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore blast

CPPA-G seeks Rs3.12 raise in Discos’ tariffs for Dec 2021

Five killed, several injured as Karachi battered by gusty winds

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

Power supply remains stable: KE

Read more stories