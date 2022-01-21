ANL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.61%)
ASL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.19%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.64%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
GGGL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.72%)
GTECH 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.42%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.2%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.49%)
PTC 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
SNGP 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.3%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.69%)
TPLP 28.05 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.74%)
TREET 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
TRG 83.49 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.14%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.74%)
YOUW 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.23%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.9 (0.46%)
BR30 17,711 Increased By 141.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 44,983 Increased By 157.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 59.8 (0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,065
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,353,479
7,67824hr
Sindh
516,874
Punjab
458,879
Balochistan
33,812
Islamabad
115,047
KPK
183,403
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open lower

AFP 21 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with a loss following a surge of more than three percent in the previous session, while traders were also spooked by another plunge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 54.76 points, to 24,897.59.

Hong Kong shares jump most in 6 months after China cuts policy rates

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.31 points, to 3546.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.37 percent, or 9.06 points, to 2,410.63.

Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares open lower

Local supply of plants, machineries: Sales tax zero-rating withdrawn

White elephant PSM: 6 parties submit SoQs

Govt revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37pc

Pharmaceutical sector: FBR says ‘no’ to ST refund at purchase stage

Restaurants, bakeries, caterers: FBR to charge 17pc sales tax

BoI shocked at lack of investors’ interest in Gwadar

Contempt case: IHC frames charges against ex-CJ

Saleem Ahmad made PC Chairman

5G launched in US

Newly-formed group ‘Balochistan National Army’ claims responsibility: At least three dead, 28 hurt in Lahore bomb blast

Read more stories