Hong Kong shares open lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with a loss following a surge of more than three percent in the previous session, while traders were also spooked by another plunge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 54.76 points, to 24,897.59.

Hong Kong shares jump most in 6 months after China cuts policy rates

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.23 percent, or 8.31 points, to 3546.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.37 percent, or 9.06 points, to 2,410.63.