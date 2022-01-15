ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,003
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,320,120
4,28624hr
Sindh
497,153
Punjab
451,408
Balochistan
33,684
Islamabad
110,597
KPK
182,100
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NCOC to review Covid SOPs for education sector on Jan 17

  • Bans meals on flights, public transport as cases jump in the country
BR Web Desk 15 Jan, 2022

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has called a meeting of all provincial education ministers on January 17 to discuss the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the education sector.

The announcement was made at an NCOC meeting on Saturday.

Pakistan has been witnessing a fifth wave of the coronavirus with the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Pakistan reported another 4,286 coronavirus cases on January 14, the highest since August 25 when it recorded 4,553 infections, while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 8.16% during the last 24 hours, also the highest since August 11.

The forum also imposed a complete ban on the inflight serving of meals from January 17, 2022.

"The Civil Aviation Authority has been instructed to ensure all passengers and crew wear masks during flight," a statement issued by the NCOC said.

Sindh decides against closing educational institutions

“Implement COVID SOPs at all airports,” it added.

Moreover, the serving of meals and snacks in public transport across the country has also been banned.

The NCOC has directed the federating units to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs and ensure enforcement of obligatory vaccination regimes.

Provinces have been asked to carry out immediate surveys of health care facilities, including oxygenated beds, oxygen stocks, and other reserves.

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government ruled out closing educational institutions, a decision that comes amid the ongoing fifth wave of coronavirus in the country.

The decision comes as Karachi's positivity ratio reached 35.30%. The Sindh health department said 430 infections of the Omicron variant have been detected in Karachi.

Asad Umar National Command Operation Centre coronavrus Omicron strain Omicron vaccine Omicron in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

NCOC to review Covid SOPs for education sector on Jan 17

Pakistan offers permanent residency to foreign investors

5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

President Dr Arif Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

China, Iran begin implementation of sweeping strategic agreement

Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50bn-pound deal

Djokovic detained again in Australia, declared public threat

UN projects 3.9pc growth for Pakistan in 2022

Foreign exchange dealers, companies: All transactions to be monitored by FBR

Read more stories