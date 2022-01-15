5th wave intensifies: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 8.16%

Pakistan reported another 4,286 coronavirus cases on January 14, the highest since August 25 when it recorded 4,553 infections, while the country's positivity ratio was recorded at 8.16% during the last 24 hours, also the highest since August 11.

Pakistan has been witnessing a fifth wave of the coronavirus with spread of the new Omicron variant. During the last 24 hours, 52,522 tests were conducted across the country.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,320,120 cases out of which Sindh has reported 497,153, Punjab (451,408), KPK (182,100), and Balochistan has recorded 33,684 infections.

Overall, Islamabad has confirmed 110,597 infections, GB (10,439) and AJK has reported 34,739 positive cases. The death toll has risen to 29,003 after four people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

The recoveries from coronavirus have reached 1,263,005 after 2,598 more people recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the active number of cases have reached 28,112 while there are 709.

Covid-19: Pakistan allows booster shots for citizens over 18

On Friday, Pakistan decided to allow booster shots for children aged over 18 as authorities scramble to control the spread of the virus.

In a tweet, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the age limit has been reduced and from Saturday (today) citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah convened a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Saturday (today) over the rising Covid-19 cases across the province, especially Karachi. During the last 24 hours, the positivity ratio in the port city reached 35.30%.