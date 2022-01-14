ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Business Recorder
Jan 15, 2022
Pakistan

Security forces kill one terrorist, arrest two in Miranshah, says ISPR

BR Web Desk | APP 14 Jan, 2022

The security forces on Friday killed one terrorist, and apprehended two others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Miranshah, North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said in a press release.

The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that a clearance operation was in progress to hunting down any other terrorist in the area.

Commanders review security situation

In a separate development, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while fighting a terrorist attack on a military post on the night of January 13 and 14, 2022 in Jani Khel, Bannu, the ISPR said.

The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said an ISPR news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali, age 26 years, resident of Vehari who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during an intense exchange of fire.

ISPR Soldier martyred intelligence based operation IBO

Security forces kill one terrorist, arrest two in Miranshah, says ISPR

