Commanders review security situation

ISLAMABAD: The top military brass on Tuesday took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on border management and internal security.

The 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference of the Pakistan Army was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the participants were apprised of the progress and achievements of Operation Raddul Fassad in detail.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to snowstorms in Murree and heavy rainfall in Balochistan. Expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS emphasized continued mission-oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022