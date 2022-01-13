ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 19,532 Decreased By -160.1 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,822 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,034 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

  • Country logs 3,019 new cases during the last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 13 Jan, 2022

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity was recorded at an alarming 6.12% during the last 24 hours, while the country reported 3,019 cases during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest positivity ratio since September 8 when the level stood at 6.43%, while the country last reported over 3,000 cases on September 10 when 3,480 tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the active number of cases jumped to 23,230, of which 651 are critical. Since the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 1,312,267 Covid-19 cases.

The death toll has risen to 28,992 after five people succumbed to the novel virus during the last 24 hours. The recoveries from coronavirus has reached 1,260,045 after 346 more people recovered from the virus.

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Meanwhile, Karachi's positivity ratio crossed 20% on Wednesday.

As per provincial health ministry as many as 1,223 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city after tests were performed on 6,048 samples. “The ratio of Omicron variant being reported in Karachi has reached 95 percent,” they said.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department decided to make face masks compulsory for all citizens in Karachi in view of the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho also decided to seal shopping malls and schools if unvaccinated persons are found in the premises. The meeting also decided to launch a special corona vaccination campaign for 14 days.

The vaccination teams would visit door to door to inoculate women at their homes, health minister said. The session also decided immediate vaccination of the children present in schools.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity ratio in Lahore has also seen a surge after Wednesday’s data showed that the positivity ratio in Punjab’s provincial capital has reached above 7%.

Moreover, Islamabad and Rawalpindi have reported a positivity of 4%, each.

Pakistan NCOC cases coronavirus cases

Comments

1000 characters

5th wave: Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 6.12%

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories