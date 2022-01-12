ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Wearing face masks made compulsory in Karachi

NNI 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department on Tuesday decided to make wearing face masks compulsory for all citizens in Karachi in view of the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho also decided to seal the shopping malls and schools if unvaccinated persons found in the premises. The meeting also decided to launch a special corona vaccination campaign for 14 days.

The vaccination teams would visit door to door to inoculate women at their homes, health minister said. The session also decided immediate vaccination of the children present in schools.

The meeting was briefed that only 42 percent population of Karachi has been vaccinated so far. The meeting was informed that 90 percent coronavirus patients admitted at hospitals had been unvaccinated.

An upsurge of coronavirus infections being witnessed in Karachi as the ratio of positive cases has reached 18 percent, according to sources.

Sindh Health Department Corona vaccination face masks Omicron variant

