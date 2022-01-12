Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Pakistan reported 2,074 coronavirus cases on January 11, the highest number of infections since September 23, while the positivity ratio was also recorded at 4.70%, the highest in over three months.

On September 22, the positivity ratio stood at 4.89%, while 2,233 cases were reported on September 23.

Pakistan also logged 13 deaths during the last 24 hours, the highest since December 16, 2021, taking the death toll to 28,987.

The country has also seen an increase in its active cases, which now stand at 20,562. The last time the country had over 20,000 active cases was on November 21, when it reported 22,479.

Pakistan has vaccinated over 100mn people: Asad Umar

During the last 24 hours, 44,120 tests were conducted across the country. So far, Pakistan has reported 1,309,248 Covid-19 cases, while there are 628 critical cases.

Meanwhile, 446 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,259,699.

As the country battles the new threat of a fifth Covid-19 wave, along with the Omicron variant, it has expedited its vaccination drive. During the last 24 hours, 826,996 doses were administered, taking the total number to 164,475,652.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced that Pakistan has partially vaccinated more than 100 million people against the novel coronavirus, out of which 75 million are fully vaccinated.

Face masks made compulsory in Karachi

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department has decided to make face masks compulsory for all citizens in Karachi in view of the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho also decided to seal shopping malls and schools if unvaccinated persons are found in the premises. The meeting also decided to launch a special corona vaccination campaign for 14 days.

The vaccination teams would visit door to door to inoculate women at their homes, health minister said. The session also decided immediate vaccination of the children present in schools.

Govt rules out lockdown

Briefing the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the meeting was briefed on the Covid-19 situation by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The minister said that the federal cabinet has decided not to impose lockdown, adding that business activities and educational institutions in the country will not be closed because the country cannot afford a lockdown.

He urged everyone to follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).