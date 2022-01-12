ANL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
AVN 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
FFL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FNEL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.22%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.57%)
KEL 3.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.22%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.45%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.31%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.01%)
TPL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TREET 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.11%)
TRG 111.45 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.22%)
UNITY 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.22%)
WAVES 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (9.79%)
YOUW 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.38%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By 26.6 (0.56%)
BR30 19,966 Increased By 170.5 (0.86%)
KSE100 46,109 Increased By 227.5 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,144 Increased By 87.6 (0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

AFP 12 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has said its crews spent a combined total of 73,000 nights in quarantine last year as the airline struggles to keep flying through Hong Kong's strict zero-Covid controls.

The city government says the carrier faces possible legal action over an outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that began with two aircrew breaking home quarantine rules and has forced a tightening of social distancing measures.

An ongoing government investigation is the latest setback for Cathay Pacific, which has been battered by the pandemic and seen rising anger from pilots and crew over Hong Kong's virus controls.

Cathay Pacific faces 'legal action' over Hong Kong virus outbreak: leader

Chairman Patrick Healy sent a video message to all staff on Tuesday thanking them for the sacrifices they have made during measures that often leave them separated from families for weeks.

"What you have been through during the past two years is quite simply unparalleled," he said.

"Collectively our crew spent over 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels in 2021, in addition over 1,000 of you have spent more than 11,000 nights in Penny's Bay," he added, referring to Hong Kong's government quarantine camp.

Healy argued that a "tiny minority" of rule-breakers should not overshadow Cathay Pacific's contributions to Hong Kong and that he believed the airline's crew arrangements were in line with government policy.

Following China's lead, Hong Kong maintains a strict zero-Covid strategy that has kept cases low but largely cut the international finance hub off from both the mainland and the rest of the world for the last two years.

Most arrivals currently face at least 21 days in quarantine, among the longest isolation periods in the world.

Pilots and aircrew face less strict rules but must still often spend time in either hotel or home quarantine when they return from trips overseas.

Cathay Pacific has also been operating "closed-loop" routes where pilot and crew volunteer to spend weeks only shuttling between their planes and airport quarantine hotels.

The figure of 73,000 nights in quarantine -- the equivalent of 200 years -- laid bare the extent of isolation for the airline's crews.

Unlike other carriers, Cathay Pacific has no domestic market to fall back on and a recent tightening of quarantine rules for aircrews has pushed it to scale back cargo flights -- the one part of the business that was making money.

Cathay Pacific

Comments

1000 characters

Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

SC seeks new plot allotment policy from govt

Shehbaz offers support, albeit conditionally, to ‘mini-budget’

IHC asks CDA to seal restaurant, take control of golf course

Employees of KMC Cooperative Society: SC cancels allotment of land

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Read more stories