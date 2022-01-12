Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M) 178.30 178.80 DKK 26.56 26.66
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.90 47.40 NOK 19.73 19.83
UAE DIRHAM 49.00 50.00 SEK 19.24 19.34
EURO 199.00 201.50 AUD $ 125.50 127.00
UK POUND 239.00 242.00 CAD $ 138.50 140.50
JAPANI YEN 1.50885 1.52885 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30
CHF 188.85 189.85 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
