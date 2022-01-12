ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M)         178.30    178.80   DKK                 26.56    26.66
SAUDIA RIYAL         46.90     47.40   NOK                 19.73    19.83
UAE DIRHAM           49.00     50.00   SEK                 19.24    19.34
EURO                199.00    201.50   AUD $              125.50   127.00
UK POUND            239.00    242.00   CAD $              138.50   140.50
JAPANI YEN         1.50885   1.52885   INDIAN RUPEE         2.10     2.30
CHF                 188.85    189.85   CHINESE YUAN        27.00    28.00
                                       AFGHANI RUPEE        1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

