PSL 2022 tickets available online, says PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that online tickets for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) are now on sale through cricket.bookme.pk.

In a new initiative, the PCB has introduced an early bird offer. Through this, fans can purchase discounted first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches if booked before January 17. They can purchase as many as six tickets on one CNIC by visiting the said website, after submitting their immunisation certificates.

As per the PCB, payments can be made using Easypaisa/JazzCash/credit card/Nift options. Fans are advised to contact Bookme.pk helpline (03137786888) in case of any difficulty.

Fans over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated. The PCB mentioned all ticket-holders will also have to display their immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

Ticket price

The ticket prices for the January 27 tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, which will take place following the curtain-raiser ceremony, have been fixed at Rs2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs500 for the general enclosure, the PCB said.

For the match scheduled for February 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices have been set at Rs4,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs3,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs1,500 for the general enclosure. Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 have been locked at Rs3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for first-class enclosure and Rs1,000 for the general enclosure.

For Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices have been set at Rs2,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs1,750 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,250 for first-class enclosure and Rs250 for a general enclosure. Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are Rs2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for the premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs500 for the general enclosure.

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices at Rs3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for the premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for first-class enclosure and Rs1,000 for the general enclosure.

As per the PCB, for the Gaddafi Stadium, fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures, which have been reserved as Hospitality Stands. The price for these enclosures range from Rs4,000 to Rs7,000, depending on the day and match.

Important Ticketing Terms and Conditions

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium

Wearing of masks is mandatory

Anyone violating biosecure protocols shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

Anyone who engages in any act or speech towards any player, referee or any other official in a manner which offend or insults that other person on the basis of that person’s race, religion, colour or ethnic origin shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

If play is washed out without the toss having taken place a 100 per cent refund is claimable.

If play does not take place at the ground on the day for which this ticket is valid, a 100 %ticket refund will be claimable

If play is restricted to less than five overs in one innings, a 75% ticket refund will be claimable.

If play is restricted to five completed overs but less than 10 overs cumulative a 50% refund is claimable

If a cumulative of 10 overs or above take place in a match no refund will be claimable For the avoidance of doubt, if 10 or more overs cumulative are played in a Match, then no refund will be claimable

The PCB reserves the right to change ticket prices at its sole discretion based on any government directives and/or NCOC guidelines or instructions relating to crowd attendances at the venue(s)

The seventh season of PSL kicks off on January 27 and concludes on February 27. The first 15 matches will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10 to 27.