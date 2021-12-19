HBL-PSL 2022: PCB, franchises agree on two additional picks

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all six HBL-PSL franchises have agreed that all teams may pick two additional players each in the Supplementary Category for the HBL-Pakistan Super League 2022 to be held from 27th January to 27th February.

Although, each side can select one foreign player each, the decision opens up opportunities for the local emerging cricketers to experience franchise cricket that will contribute in their grooming and development. Separately, this will also provide extra players to the teams, should they require for reasons beyond their control. The teams will pick additional players in the Replacement Player Draft, which is expected to take place through a virtual session on 7th January 2022.

Karachi Kings will have the first option to pick the first additional player, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar.

This order has been decided through a random draw. Using the reverse order format, the second picks will be as follows: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

Moreover, as part of its key strategic objective of achieving cricketing excellence by strengthening the foundation of Pakistan cricket through investment into pathways cricket, the PCB has started its search for highly qualified and skilled coaches, who will be based at Lahore’s state of the art National High Performance Centre.

In this regard, the PCB posted advertisements for the High Performance Coach as well as batting, bowling, fielding and power-hitting coaches, who, among other qualifications, must boast a minimum experience of five years. The High Performance Coach will be required to provide integrated and holistic coaching support to the players across all formats and levels, including life and mental preparedness.

