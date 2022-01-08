KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,784 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,600 tonnes of import cargo and 13,184 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,600 comprised of 44,278 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 14,242 tonnes of Bulk Cargo 9,794 tonnes of Pet Coke, 1,323 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 1,212 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 24,751 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 13,184 tonnes comprised of 10,701 tonnes of containerized cargo and 2,483 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 4222 containers comprising of 3293 containers import and 929 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 727 of 20’s and 1232 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 51 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 272 of 20’s and 148 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 180 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 07 ships namely, Tarlan, California Trader, OOCL Charleston, Loanna, Jwala, CMA CGM Otello and MT Shalamar have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 X-Bardsey, Shiling, Frona, Jo Redwood, SM Navigator, Bordo Mavi and maritime Meridian have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, MT Karachi, Karimata, As Alva, Oocl Zhoushan, Xin Fang Cheng, Hilda, El Tethys, Dongli and Lagrange were expected to arrive at the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil tanker ’Vela’ left the port on Friday morning, while six more ships, IVS Windsor, Gas Arma, African Kite, Karimata, Navios Constellation and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL, MW-2, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 200,472, tonnes, comprising 158,414 tonnes imports cargo and 42,058 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,480 Containers (3,860 TEUs Imports and 1,620 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Nord Kanmon, Silver Sawsan and Al-Ghashmaiya carrying 57,950 tonnes of Coal, 30,398 tonnes Palm oil and 61,907 tonnes LNG are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal, on Friday, 7th January, while two more ships, Songa Leopard and CMA CGM Rabelais with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another Container vessel ‘Diyala’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 8th January-2022

