ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.65%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGGL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
GGL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
KOSM 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.36%)
MLCF 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (11.78%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.23%)
TREET 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.63%)
TRG 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-3.94%)
UNITY 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.62%)
YOUW 8.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (14.17%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,249 Increased By 166.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,818 Increased By 57.6 (0.32%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian shares higher on Friday as Beijing reiterated the need to prioritize economic stability, while property shares rebounded sharply on fresh signs of policy easing.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,835.47 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,598.62.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 23,337.96. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3% to 8,172.02.

China stocks end lower as hawkish Fed, Covid-19 cases weigh

** The policy research office of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in the official People's Daily on Friday that China should pay more attention to stabilizing growth. The state planner also said the country has relatively big room for policy adjustments.

** Property shares rebounded in both markets after media reports that Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property developers' compliance with the "three red lines".

** The CSI300 Real Estate Index jumped more than 5%. Chinese property companies listed in Hong Kong rose nearly 3%.

** However, shares of Shimao Group Holdings slumped and trading of some its key unit's bonds was paused after the Chinese developer defaulted on a trust loan payment, underscoring continued stress in the country's property sector.

** Shimao's Hong Kong-listed shares slumped 7% in morning trading to the lowest level since early-2009.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded from record lows hit in the previous session.

** Chinese tech shares had fallen this week, amid global weakness in the tech sector on fears of US quantitative tightening.

** A key market driver this week has been the rise in US yields following the publishing of the Federal Reserve's December minutes, said Kerry Craig global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

China Hong Kong stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on policy hopes; property shares rebound

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories