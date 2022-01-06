Brent oil may test support at $79.59

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $79.59 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and fall into $77.77-$78.78 range.

The sudden swing of the price from the Wednesday high of $81.50 suggests a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD confirms such a dissipation.

Oil is expected to ratrace further on Thursday.

A break above $81.41 could lead to a gain to $83.04.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.